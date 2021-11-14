86 year old found dead in house fire

ABINGDON, Va. - A man apparently lost his life in a house fire Sunday in Washington County, Virginia.

At approximately 6 a.m., Green Spring Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Washington County Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire on White Oak Road in Bristol, Virginia.

As the fire was being contained, a body was discovered in a bedroom of the residence, police said.

The victim is suspected to be the resident of the home, 86-year-old James Eugene Jones, police said.

The body has been transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, Virginia, for an autopsy.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are investigating the case.