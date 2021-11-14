 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
86 year old found dead in house fire
0 comments
featured

86 year old found dead in house fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ABINGDON, Va. - A man apparently lost his life in a house fire Sunday in Washington County, Virginia.

At approximately 6 a.m., Green Spring Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Washington County Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire on White Oak Road in Bristol, Virginia.

As the fire was being contained, a body was discovered in a bedroom of the residence, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The victim is suspected to be the resident of the home, 86-year-old James Eugene Jones, police said.

The body has been transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, Virginia, for an autopsy.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are investigating the case.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts