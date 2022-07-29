800 Appalachian Power customers in the dark

Hundreds of Appalachian Power customers remained in the dark Friday afternoon after this week’s summer thunderstorms, torrential rains and flooding knocked out power across a wide swath of Southwest Virginia.

On Friday afternoon about 800 customers – primarily in Dickenson, Wise and Buchanan counties were without power due to the storms, Appalachian Power spokesman George Porter said.

“There are some areas we can’t get to right now,” Porter said. “We know there were between 1,500 and 2,000 outages at the peak. We have restored some of those. Right now we have between 40 and 50 outage tickets but there are a lot of roads that need to be repaired, roads that are washed out so many areas we can’t get to.”

Power remained out in parts of Wise and Dickenson counties following Thursday’s flash flooding. About 300 customers across a portion of Dickenson County near the Virginia/Kentucky border were without power. Some were expected to have service restored late Friday while it will likely be late Saturday for the remainder.

Crews were also working south of Clintwood where more than 50 customers were without power, but that service was expected to be restored by 11 p.m. Friday, according to Appalachian Power. Another 200 customers in the McClure, Nora and Trammel areas were also without service Friday afternoon with some areas having no immediate estimate when it might be restored.

About 20 customers east of Haysi are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. Saturday.

In Wise County, power was expected to be restored to about 120 customers in or just north of Pound by 11 p.m., Friday but service to a smaller outage would likely be completed late Saturday.

Another 11 customers near U.S. 23 near the Kentucky state line, who lost power Thursday due to trees knocking down power lines, were also expected to have service by late Friday.

A small area east of Wise, which impacted about 25 customers, was expected to have service restored by 8 p.m., Friday.

About 250 customers north of Whitewood in Buchanan County were without power Friday afternoon and it was expected their power would be restored by Saturday night.

To the south of the flooded areas, power was restored Friday afternoon to about 150 customers in the Duffield area.

Power was also restored Friday in isolated outages reported in Abingdon and Glade Spring.