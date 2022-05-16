 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8-year-old passenger killed in Wise County crash

An 8-year old boy has died following a Friday afternoon crash on South Mountain Road in Wise County.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, a 16-year-old man driver from Pound, Virginia was driving a 2015 Hyundai Veloster east on Route 630 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The 8-year-old male passenger, also from Pound, was transported to Dickenson Community Hospital where he died from injuries as a result of the crash. The 16-year-old driver was transported for treatment of minor injuries. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

