6th Street closures for work on damaged building may not be over

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee City officials are in discussions with contractors, who have been working on restoring the damaged building on 6th Street in downtown Bristol, Tenn., as to whether they will need to close the street again in order to finalize the work on the building.

The street was closed from Sunday to Tuesday of this week as workers removed the façade of the building.

Jon Luttrell, the director of community relations for the city of Bristol, Tennessee, explained the contractors included additional work dates in their original permit, which could lead to a second closing of 6th Street.

"We're waiting to confirm with them if the demolition work that needed to be done was finalized because, in their initial permit, they had some additional dates, basically this coming Sunday through Tuesday, that we could also do another road closure to allow them to complete the work," Luttrell said. "We're trying to determine if they're going to need that additional time or not."

The city is hopeful that because the contractors have already stripped away the top floors of the building, there will be no need to shut down 6th Street again.

"They got the stuff on the upper floors stripped away. So, the only stuff that's really there it's kind of what's there on the first floor. So, the hope is that maybe they can do that work just from the sidewalk and not have to do a street closure," Luttrell said.

Once the contractors finish their demolition work and the building has been stripped to its bare bones, then a structural engineer will start working on restoring the facade of the building.

"From my understanding, once all of that work has been completed, and they're able to kind of view the full, you know, uncovered facade, then the structural engineer will be able to finalize his plan for what they're going to do ultimately on the front of the building," Luttrell said.

The city will notify 6th Street businesses about any future plan to close the street again once they hear back from the contractors.