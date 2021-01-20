6 GOP Va. Senate hopefuls discuss issues

Baker: “The things I want to carry forward include pro-life. I am in full support of pro-life. I was adopted. As state senator, I will fully support pro-life legislation. That’s one of my issues. The other would be with the Second Amendment. I fully support the Second Amendment and fully funding law enforcement. That’s everyone that’s put on a badge, just like I have – Department of Corrections, sheriff’s deputies, state police, city police and town police. We need to be fully funded not defunded and I will fully support them.

“We don’t need to send 20,000 people to deliver one message; we need one person to be able to deliver the message of 20,000 people and the entire district. As state senator that’s what I’ll do. I’ll listen to the people like I have been all my life and carry those messages to Richmond.”

Dotson: “There’s not enough space in this article to list all I want to do, legislatively but I’ll say this: First and foremost, I want to embody the honor and integrity that Ben Chafin brought to the job. I never thought I’d run for this seat. I didn’t yearn for it or plot with others ahead of time but I won’t back down from making sure that many of his priorities we shared are fulfilled for Southwest Virginia. I think voters have a right to expect that of me and I’ll work hard to not let them down. Defending our Second Amendment rights, protecting innocent life, destroying burdensome regulations and protecting our coal jobs are just a few of the things voters can rely on me for. I’ll always have an open door for my constituents, the way Sen Chafin did.”