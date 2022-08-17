$6.4 million grant to bring 285 jobs to Duffield

A $6.4 million grant from the Economic Development Administration of the Department of Commerce is expected to create 285 jobs and generate a $5.4 million investment in a multi-tenant business facility in Duffield, Virginia.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the grant to the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority in Duffield, Virginia, Tuesday. The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.

The EDA investment will be matched with $1.6 million in local funds. The grant is expected to provide workspace and infrastructure for use by new and existing businesses.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to build a better America for the future,” Raimondo said in the press release. “This EDA investment in Virginia will help bring new, diverse businesses to a state that has been impacted by the declining use of coal.”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin applauded the investment in Southwest Virginia.

“By putting resources into Virginia’s economy, we are ensuring a better future for our commonwealth,” he said.

The project is funded under EDA’s American rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to communities.

“This investment in Duffield, Virginia will help spur development and create good paying jobs in the community,” Virginia Senator Mark Warner said. “I am excited to see the American Rescue Plan continue to provide Virginia with the resources we need to support our growing businesses.”

The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate, and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs.

“If we want to help grow our business community, we need safe, functional, and accessible spaces for them to set up shop,” Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said. “I’m glad to have helped pass the American Rescue Plan that is bringing this funding to Duffield where it will help build more of those much-needed spaces, all while creating over 280 jobs.”

EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment allocates $300 million of EDA’s $3 billion American Rescue Plan appropriation to support coal communities as they recover from the pandemic and to help them create new jobs and opportunities, including through the creation or expansion of a new industry sector. Specifically, EDA has dedicated $100 million of its Build Back Better Regional Challenge funds and $200 million of its Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to directly support coal communities.