52 new Tennessee laws begin July 1

As July 1 approaches, 52 new laws are set to go into effect across Tennessee.

Among the 52 new laws, these are a few that stand out.

Bill 2158 prohibits public or charter schools in Tennessee from entering into any agreements with any person or entity that performs abortions, induces abortions, provides abortion referrals, or provides funding, advocacy, or other support for abortions.

Bill 1670 requires all Tennessee school employees, including bus drivers, janitors, and cafeteria workers to take an online course in order for them to be able to identify and prevent the human trafficking of children.

There is also Bill 1610 that prohibits camping on public property and provides local governments with the authority to remove homeless camps from public land. Under this new law, the punishment for camping on public property after an initial warning will be a Class C misdemeanor.

Another one is Bill 1861, which will prohibit transgender students from competing in girls’ sports in K-12 public schools and requires the Tennessee Department of Education to withhold state funds from any public middle or high schools that refuse to comply.

Another new law that stands out in Tennessee is the Stand Up For Israel Law, which prohibits any public entity from entering into any contract of less than $250,000 with any company with less than 10 employees that boycott Israel. In addition, companies who wish to do business with the state of Tennessee will have to present a certificate of proof that they are not, or will not boycott the nation of Israel.

In addition to the new laws coming into effect July 1, residents of Bristol, Tennessee will have less restrictive open container regulations. A new open container law went into effect April 26, that allows businesses to sell and residents to drink alcoholic beverages in designated public areas during festivals such as Rhythm and Roots and other community events.

