5.1 magnitude quake rattles NC-Va. border

SPARTA, N.C. — The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses and residents.
The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1 magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.
There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.
The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that there are chances for one or more aftershocks in the next week, forecasting a 45% chance for earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater. The chances of another quake as strong as the one on Sunday or greater was about 1%, the geological survey said.
Tammy Martin, a music educator, felt the earthquake cause “a jiggle” at her home in Emory, Virginia. “I was lying on the couch when I felt it. It didn’t last very long.”
But, Martin said, a cousin who lives at Bristol reported dishes rattling at home.
Others in the Tri-Cities area posted Sunday on Facebook that they could feel the earthquake in Abingdon and Glade Spring.
In Southwest Virginia, the sheriff’s offices in Smyth and Washington counties reported no damages from the earthquake on Sunday.
"It woke me up, and I thought it was the quarry blasting but then I realized they don't blast on Sunday," said Kyle Buckland, an artist from Abingdon. "So then I thought I had dreamed it until I looked on my phone and saw people talking about it on Facebook."
Alleghany County, which includes Sparta, declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon.
It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said. The quake’s epicenter was about 2.5 miles southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border, the geological survey said.
The quake was felt in nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
