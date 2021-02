CHILHOWIE, Va. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution of the person or people involved in a Jan. 12 burglary at the Chilhowie Drug pharmacy.

The reward is being offered by Chilhowie Drug, according to a news release. Anyone with information is asked to call 276-783-7204 to reach the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, which is assisting the Chilhowie Police Department in the investigation, the release states.