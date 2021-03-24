$46M in education funding awarded to three Sullivan school districts

More than $46 million in student achievement grant funding was awarded to three Sullivan County school districts Tuesday, state Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, announced in a news release.
The funding is going to Bristol City School District, $8.33 million; Kingsport City School District, $17.07 million; and Sullivan County School District, $20.61 million.
“Our school districts have faced many challenges over the past year,” Crawford said. “These funds will provide our schools with important resources to address the needs of our students that were amplified by the pandemic.”
The schools were previously awarded a total of $25 million through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. ESSER is a one-time allocation for districts to invest in areas that should accelerate achievement. Funds are to be used to address needs brought on by COVID-19 by supporting student learning recovery and facility improvements.
