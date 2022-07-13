40 unaccounted for, 100 homes damaged in Buchanan County flood

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday for parts of Buchanan County after storms dumped more than five inches of rain, causing flash flooding which left about 40 people unaccounted for and damaged more than 100 homes.

Flood waters began rising Tuesday night near Whitewood in the eastern section of the county with the first alert coming in at 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Eric Breeding of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Water levels continued rising over night.

“At this time we have no confirmed fatalities. We have a hotline set up for those wanting to report a loved one missing as a result of the flood,” Breeding said.

About 40 residents were unaccounted for Wednesday but many, Breeding said, were likely because they were without phone service or cut off from the outside.

Flood waters have impacted about a 10-mile area between Whitewood and U. S. Route 460, including on Dismal River Road in the Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and Jewell Valley communities, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Search and rescue efforts in the Whitewood area are actively ongoing at this time. All roads leading to the Whitewood area are closed and only available for access by rescue operators. We ask that everyone stay away from the Whitewood area to not congest the area and allow search and rescue efforts to continue,” Breeding said Wednesday during a mid-day news conference.

The state declaration means state agencies are assisting with ongoing response and recovery operations which includes providing assets and supplies to local agencies.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” Youngkin said in a statement. “In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm.”

Last August floodwaters swept through Hurley, in the northern section of the county, causing extensive damage and claiming one life.

“The severity of damage to the houses is not as extensive as we saw last year with some of the flooding in Hurley. However the number of houses affected is significantly more. Water got up into well over 100 houses,” Grimes said.

That much rainfall is made more significant by the terrain in that area, according to Levi Cornett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Charleston, West Virginia.

“Five inches? That’s quite a lot. Even two inches would do quite a bit of damage,” Cornett said. “That’s a lot of rain on an area where the valleys are flat and you have knobs everywhere.”

Storms started rolling through the region around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, prompting flash-flood warnings and dumping five inches in and also dumping as much as three inches of rain on Tazewell, Virginia. In the case of Pilgrims Knob and Whitewood, it appears the storm simply got stuck and lingered over the area.

Eighteen rescue units from across the western half of the state from as far away as Lynchburg, including the Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s swift water rescue team, responded to the area and were assisting with a “house to house search,” according to Bill Grimes of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“One of the biggest challenges to the search and rescue effort is access to the area. A lot of roadways are blocked by landslides. Bridges – the approaches to those bridges – are washed out,” Grimes said. “It will take time for that access to be restored so we can get in, make contact with everybody and make sure everybody has their basic needs taken care of – food, water, shelter – those types of things. Anyone who doesn’t we’ll get them out to a shelter. That’s what the swift water teams are there for.”

A shelter has been set up at Twin Valley Elementary School in Oakwood for anyone displaced by the flood. Virginia Department of Health is at the shelter providing basic medical screening and the Red Cross is also responding, Breeding said.

There is a boil water notice for residents of the Whitewood and Clifton Fork area. Calls about utility service should go to the utilities provider not 911.

“Please do not bring any unsolicited donations to the area at this time. You can make a donation to a reputable organization of your choice. At this time we’re just not ready to take donations,” Breeding said.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia is working with community partners to provide both short- and long-term assistance to families affected by the flooding.

“AEP has donated a significant sum to allow us to purchase flashlights, lanterns, coolers and other necessities for those without power," said Travis Station, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia.

"Southwest Virginia is blessed with individuals and organizations that step up in times like this," Station said.

The Thompson Charitable Foundation has committed to assisting with the long-term recovery process.

Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City and a Buchanan County native, said they are also responding.

“We’re still learning the developments over there. I understand it’s very bad,” Smith said. “Both our Grundy store and Vansant store were without power earlier today. We have since gotten power back on.

“We’ve got a truckload of water delivered – both gallon water and 24-pack 12 ounce water, so we’ll have water to help – both for sale and to donate to particular causes. We’re waiting to hear more from the authorities. The tragic thing we understand there’s a lot of people unaccounted for. We just hope and pray there’s no loss of life. I know AEP and some of the foundations are going to get together to try and do some things to help the folks over there and Food City will be right in the middle of that.”

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine issued a joint statement expressing their concern for residents of the area

The senators urge residents whose property was damaged in the flood to contact Buchanan County Emergency Management by calling 276-935-5872 to arrange for a property damage assessment. Assessments will be shared with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which can recommend that the governor request a federal disaster declaration. Senators Warner and Kaine would then support that disaster declaration on the federal level, which would enable more federal resources to assist the recovery efforts, according to the joint statement.

Herald Courier reporter Joe Tennis contributed to this story