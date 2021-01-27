 Skip to main content
4 arrested on drug charges after house search
4 arrested on drug charges after house search

BRISTOL, Va. — A search of a house on Collins Street in Bristol, Virginia by local and federal authorities netted four arrests and the seizure of more than a kilogram of methamphetamine, pills believed to be ecstasy, two guns and more than $47,000 in cash.

Those arrested on drug-related charges were Joshua Desorcy, 36, of Bristol, Virginia; Joseph Carroll, 43, of Bristol, Virginia; Marissa Wise, 23, Bristol, Tennessee; and Julie Chapman, 38, Bristol, Virginia, according to a news release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

The federal search warrant was executed Jan. 21 by city officers, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, the release states.

All four were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance; Desorcy was also charged with possession of a firearm by a violent, convicted felon.

Desorcy, Wise and Chapman are being held without bail. Carroll was released on $5,000 bail.

