39 people test positive for COVID-19 at Sullivan County jail
breaking

39 people test positive for COVID-19 at Sullivan County jail

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A total of 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sullivan County jail.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said it has learned from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department that 29 of the 40 inmates that were tested for COVID-19 on Monday have tested positive. All inmates that tested positive are either asymptomatic or are exhibiting mild cold-like symptoms, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday. The inmates are being monitored and treated by the jail medical staff.

In addition, 10 employees have also tested positive for the virus and 19 have tested negative. Those that tested positive are isolating themselves at home.

The health department is working with jail medical staff to coordinate testing for both inmates and employees.

