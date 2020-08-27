39 dogs recovered from Bluff City home; shelter asks for help from volunteers

Authorities are investigating after 39 dogs were removed from a Sullivan County residence Tuesday.
The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County learned that there were a number of dogs at a home in Bluff City from several members of the community. The organization’s response resulted in the surrender of 39 dogs to the shelter.
“While we cannot comment on ongoing investigations, these dogs at our shelter are in need of help to cover the vetting costs with such a massive intake in one day,” the shelter said in a statement.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt confirmed that there is an active investigation into the discovery, although it is not known whether it is a criminal matter.
A deputy wrote in a report that the dogs needed to be examined by a veterinarian for improper care. The shelter and the SCSO are discussing the matter with the Sullivan County District Attorney General’s Office regarding any possible charges.
The shelter said funds are needed to help reduce or eliminate rescue fees for the animals. Each animal received vaccinations, deworming, advanced flea treatment and a microchip.
Many of the animals are in need of higher-level medical care, and fosters and transporters are needed, according to the shelter.
