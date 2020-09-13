343 people climb BMS grandstands in memory of 9/11 firefighters

BRISTOL, Tenn. — First responders and their supporters climbed stairs Saturday in memory of those who died in the World Trade Center in 2001.

The sixth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb gave climbers the opportunity to climb at Bristol Motor Speedway. During the climb, which was held in the grand stands at the Last Great Colosseum, individuals climbed 110 floors, the height of the fallen World Trade Center.

Each climber carried an ID tag of a fallen hero and rang a bell to announce the name.

Lines of uniformed first responders and others could be seen walking through the stands Saturday. Many carried American flags. Others wore patriotic red, white and blue colors during the walk.

A total of 343 registered for the event, which was the limit, according to coordinator Andrew Catron. On Sept. 11, 2001, a total of 343 firefighters died as a result of the terrorist attack in New York.

Since the Tri-Cities event’s inception, nearly $150,000 has been raised for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The proceeds benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs provided by the NFFF to support our nation’s fallen firefighters.

In the past, the event has been held in Kingsport, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was moved to BMS on Saturday.

By relocating the vent to BMS, which provides an outdoor venue, and implementing procedures including hand sanitizing stations, social distancing and masks being worn in common areas, organizers said safety was at the forefront.