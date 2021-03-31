30-year-old Bristol, Tennessee man dies in motorcycle crash

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man died Tuesday after his motorcycle left the roadway and struck some trees, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
At approximately 1:50 pm, police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Penrod Road and Ridgecrest Road. The rider, Jeffrey Allen Messer, 30, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Police Department at 423-989-5600.
