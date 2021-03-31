 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
30-year-old Bristol, Tennessee man dies in motorcycle crash
0 comments

30-year-old Bristol, Tennessee man dies in motorcycle crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man died Tuesday after his motorcycle left the roadway and struck some trees, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

At approximately 1:50 pm, police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Penrod Road and Ridgecrest Road. The rider, Jeffrey Allen Messer, 30, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Police Department at 423-989-5600.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Galactic to start testing latest spaceship

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Galactic to start testing latest spaceship

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Galactic to start testing latest spaceship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts