3, 2, 1 ... Liftoff: Bristol’s ‘moon shot’ ready to launch

BRISTOL, Va. — When plans for a casino in the old Bristol Mall became public in September 2018, project proponent Jim McGlothlin termed it “Bristol’s moon shot.”

Stand by for liftoff.

At 2 p.m. today, the Bristol Casino, Future Home of Hard Rock, opens its doors to the public for the first time. It will be the first casino operating in Virginia and a warmup act for what is to come in May 2024 – the $400 million Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.

Envisioning a way to reverse rising unemployment and poverty rates in one of Virginia’s most economically challenged cities, the Bristol casino group — hailing from ultra-conservative Southwest Virginia — became unexpected allies with Democratic lawmakers from coastal urban centers Norfolk and Portsmouth. Together they locked arms and pushed through casino gaming legislation previously not passible.

The effort required passage in two consecutive General Assembly sessions, untold committee meetings, extensive debate and revision.

In March 2020, lawmakers spit out and the governor soon signed a framework allowing five cities – Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond – to conduct referendums for citizens to choose if a casino was right for their city.

Even before that vote occurred, Hard Rock pledged to open a temporary casino to operate while the larger project was being developed.

Gaining approval

Four cities, led by Bristol with a 71% majority, approved plans put forward by their prospective operators in November 2020 – campaigns waged during the global pandemic and votes taken during possibly the most contentious general election in U.S. history.

At that point the Virginia Lottery began writing the rulebook casinos must follow and conducting the criminal background checks required of every entity and person involved in building and operating the casinos.

Seventy-three days ago, the Lottery Board formally approved Virginia’s first gaming operator’s license for Hard Rock Bristol. Recent months have been a whirlwind as Hard Rock staff from around the world converged to hire and train 600 people in what for many is a new career in a new industry.

Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, lauded the effort required to reach this day.

“First and foremost it speaks to the determination and commitment the team behind this project had to see it come to fruition,” Rhinehart said. “We’re almost four years out from the very initial conversations started. It’s amazing with all the challenges and obstacles — some obvious and some unexpected along the way — that this community rallied around seeing it to success.”

Some temporary casinos may be set up in tents or storage buildings, Rhinehart said, but that is far from what visitors here will experience.

“This is the real deal,” she said. “For this to be the first in Virginia – and to think about how many years folks fought for gaming to be allowed in Virginia, that says something about our community and our region. That we made it happen.”

Because the casino is just off Interstate 81, is 20 minutes from a regional airport and is the only entity of its kind within a 2.5-hour driving radius — with no others operating anywhere in Virginia, Tennessee or Kentucky — its potential is obvious.

Rhinehart said local hotels are already reporting an uptick in bookings related to the casino opening.

Broad impacts

Bristol Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum, whose spring 2020 campaign focused extensively on promoting the casino vote and its positive attributes, sees this as a landmark day for the city and region.

“I think this is the biggest economic development project ever, in the history of Bristol Virginia,” Farnum said. “Obviously I’m excited but that is an understatement. More people coming here will help our entire region. From a local government perspective this will give us new growth and new tax revenue. We have a lot of needs in the city and we can put that tax revenue toward things like funding our school system nd supporting our first responders. This gives us a boost to be able to do some of the things we need to do.”

The 2024 Hard Rock facility is forecast to generate $130 million in annual gaming tax revenues, including $35 million for the state from between 2 million and 4 million annual visitors — comparable to the 3 million people Dollywood brings to the Smoky Mountains each year.

No financial projections have been done for the temporary casino but its impact is already being felt through the construction jobs to create the temporary facility and Hard Rock’s hiring and training 600 workers.

“It’s truly hard to predict the impact simply because we do not have any idea the number of people that will come and visit the temporary casino,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “Are they going to stay overnight in the city of Bristol or are they going to travel back home, if they’re from out of town?

“I really think it’s too early to make any sort of projection about what the temporary casino will bring to us. I think as we get further into this fiscal year we can make some predictions, based on what we’re seeing in our meals taxes and our lodging tax,” Eads said.

“There will be revenue. There will be gaming tax revenue, meals tax revenue and hopefully lodging tax revenue. Obviously 600 jobs is no small feat and having 600 additional people working in the city will be a great benefit to the city. I hope many city residents were able to take advantage of the opportunity to work there,” Eads said.

Creating new, good-paying jobs was one of the foundational aspects of the original casino plan, so that box is already checked.

With 600 employees on staff and another 100 waiting to be trained, Hard Rock is already one of the Twin City’s largest employers. Its staffing is comparable to manufacturers Electro-Mechanical and its group including Federal Pacific as the largest single employer in Bristol Virginia. And is the third largest of both Bristols, trailing Ballad Health System and Sullivan County schools, according to the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

The casino will operate 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

More than a temporary casino

While Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, will serve as a temporary casino, it is far more.

Located in the former Belk building in the mall and extending into the mall’s ground floor area, it will include a 30,000-square-foot gaming floor featuring almost 900 slot machines, 20 table games including baccarat, blackjack, craps, Mississippi stud, pai-gow, roulette, three card poker and ultimate Texas Hold’em, according to the Bristol Casino website.

Other features include a high-limit gaming area, nonsmoking gaming area, full service restaurant, sports bar with live entertainment and smoking/non-smoking options, sportsbook and a grab-and-go food and beverage service. There will also be a Rock Shop for anyone who wants to invest their winnings in Hard Rock T-shirts, clothing and collectibles.

Hard Rock team members have been on the ground since day one, developing the vibe, the ambience and installing the technology to provide visitors a top shelf gaming and dining experience.

“I’ve been in a lot of casinos and I’ve worked in several. This is as nice, if not nicer, than some places I’ve been and operated before. And it’s a temporary property,” Hard Rock Bristol President Allie Evangelista said last week. “I’m really proud of the work. The product we have here is really nice and I can’t wait to welcome the community.”

Work is already underway to establish the fully developed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, which is slated to open in May 2024 and include 1,500 slot machines and 55 table games on a 100,000-square-foot gaming floor, sportsbook, a 300-rooom luxury hotel and spa, with 350 rooms planned for a second phase.

It will also include a Hard Rock Café — also the first in Virginia — among about 15 dining and beverage options. Couple that with a Hard Rock Live entertainment center featuring 2,000 indoor seats and outdoor space for 20,000 for live music in the birthplace of country music — plus a meeting and convention area. It is expected to employ between 1,200 and 1,500 people.

Dining options

The temporary casino will have two dining options, including Mr. Lucky’s, a sit-down restaurant featuring contemporary regional cuisines utilizing the freshest selections of beef, fresh seafood and an array of locally sourced ingredients. Its wide-ranging menu offers pastas, house made soups, steaks, seafood and chef specialty items, according to the Hard Rock Bristol website.

Beginning July 8, Mr. Lucky’s will be open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight. Starting July 10, it will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday, starting July 15.

Brick’d is Hard Rock’s pizzeria offering a quick service Italian menu for a complete meal experience and offering a wide selection of grab-and-go items. Some of those will be familiar to Tri-Cities residents, including doughnuts and pastries from Blackbird Bakery and fudge from Southern Churn, both based in Bristol Virginia.

