292K downloads so far for new COVID-19 exposure notification phone application

A new mobile phone application in Virginia is offering a way for people to learn whether they’ve potentially come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health has recorded 292,000 downloads of the COVIDWISE smartphone app since launching the new platform last Wednesday, according to Julie Grimes, a spokeswoman for the agency.

The free service uses Bluetooth technology to exchange anonymous, randomized “tokens” between phones that have downloaded the app, which is available in the iPhone App Store and Android Google Play Store.

Each day, the user’s phone downloads a list of anonymous tokens that have been linked to positive COVID-19 cases and compares it to all of the tokens the user has encountered over the past two weeks.

The user will receive a notification if they came into “close contact” with a person who reports a positive COVID-19 test result. The app uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of close contact, which is coming within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes.

COVIDWISE does not collect geolocation or GPS data. Instead, it estimates distance between users based on Bluetooth signal strength.

For the app to be effective, it depends on people opting to download it and then choosing to anonymously submit a diagnosis to the app if they test positive for coronavirus.

When a laboratory conducts a COVID-19 test and sends a positive result to VDH, the agency now provides a unique personal identification number to an infected individual. That person can then decide if they want to report the result in the app by anonymously submitting the PIN.