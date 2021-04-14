 Skip to main content
2021 Impact Awards announced
ABINGDON, Va. — Tuesday’s Impact Awards recognized honorees of the United Way of Southwest Virginia.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam addressed the honorees and attendees at the event, which was held via Zoom.

“Hearing the accomplishments your organization has made during a particularly difficult year is so encouraging, and I am reminded that what makes Southwest Virginia great is the ability of its people to come together and develop innovative response strategies,” Northam said.

The 2021 Impact Awards winners include:

» Unsung Hero Award: George Hunnicutt, Pepsi Bottling Co., Norton; Freda Blevins, Feeding America Southwest Virginia; and Steve Kegley, Berry’s Home Supply;

» Recognition of Service Award: Mary Begley;

» Woman of Distinction Award: Virginia Pillion;

» Champion of Change Award: Suzanne Potts;

» Impact in Youth Award: CGI;

» Top Giver Award: Food City;

» Leader of Resilience: Mike Quillen and Tommy Casteel;

» Spirit of the Community Award: Ballad Health.

The 2020 Media Partners were the Bristol Herald Courier, WCYB-TV, 93.9 WMEV and The Business Journal of Tri-Cities TN/VA.

2020 Corporate Partners were Food City, Universal Fibers, Utility Trailer of Atkins and Utility Trailer of Glade Spring.

