2020 Bristol Christmas Parade canceled

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2020 Bristol Christmas Parade has been canceled, but Bristol area school children will be provided an alternative, Beth Rhinehart, executive director of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said Friday.

During a morning news conference at Bristol Motor Speedway, Rhinehart said the chamber has held the parade for many years and those at the chamber wanted to do so again this year. However, due to concerns about the rising COVID-19 cases within the community, the parade will not occur this year.

But she added that through working with BMS, Speedway Children’s Charities and Food City they were able to come up with a safe alternative: Operation Bristol Holiday in Lights.

About 4,000 households with children enrolled in Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Bristol Virginia Public Schools and the eastern zone of Sullivan County schools will be provided vouchers so they can attend The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights this holiday season, the annual holiday light show at BMS. The two-mile trek features 2 million lights.

Speedway in Lights will open to the public at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain open through Jan. 2. The vouchers will be valid on Thursday through Sunday during that period.