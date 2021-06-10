2018 murder investigation results in more charges

A Bluff City man and his brother face new charges after authorities say they sold weapons from a homicide victim’s residence.
James Lee Fagans, 62, and his brother, Jimmie Fagans, 59, have each been charged with one count of money laundering and one count of tampering with evidence.
On Aug. 10, 2018, at the request of Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating the death of Herman Rumley, 74, shortly after his body was discovered inside his house on Woods Road in Bluff City. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information leading to James Fagans as the individual responsible for Rumley’s death, the TBI said in a news release.
James Fagans was arrested and charged with second degree murder on Sept. 10, 2018.
Rumley died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, according to court records. Detectives said Rumley’s blood was found on James Fagans’ clothing.
During a preliminary hearing, testimony revealed that Fagans claimed his brother beat Rumley to death with a 2-foot piece of wood. Investigators said there’s no evidence to tie Fagans’ brother to the death.
As part of the ongoing investigation, however, agents determined that James Fagans and his brother sold guns taken from the victim’s home after the death. Agents took the case to the grand jury, which indicted them May 26.
On Tuesday afternoon, with the assistance of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, Jimmie Fagans was located and arrested in Marion. He is currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, awaiting extradition back to Tennessee. With assistance from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, James Fagans was also arrested Tuesday and booked into the Sullivan County jail on $20,000 bail. At the time of his arrest, he was out on a $100,000 bail from the original murder charge in 2018.
The TBI said Rumley and Fagans were acquaintances. Fagans’ name appears on the police report detailing Rumley’s arrest on May 8, 2017. That arrest led to a lawsuit Rumley filed a year later against the Sheriff’s Office accusing a deputy of assaulting him during the arrest.
In the police report, Fagans is listed as a victim who called police about a possible stolen vehicle. Fagans told police he feared for his safety when Rumley came out of his house with a rifle. The report states that Rumley was ordered to drop the gun several times before he did.
Rumley was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. The assault charges were dismissed, and he pleaded guilty to the weapon charge.
