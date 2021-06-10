2018 murder investigation results in more charges

On Tuesday afternoon, with the assistance of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, Jimmie Fagans was located and arrested in Marion. He is currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, awaiting extradition back to Tennessee. With assistance from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, James Fagans was also arrested Tuesday and booked into the Sullivan County jail on $20,000 bail. At the time of his arrest, he was out on a $100,000 bail from the original murder charge in 2018.

The TBI said Rumley and Fagans were acquaintances. Fagans’ name appears on the police report detailing Rumley’s arrest on May 8, 2017. That arrest led to a lawsuit Rumley filed a year later against the Sheriff’s Office accusing a deputy of assaulting him during the arrest.

In the police report, Fagans is listed as a victim who called police about a possible stolen vehicle. Fagans told police he feared for his safety when Rumley came out of his house with a rifle. The report states that Rumley was ordered to drop the gun several times before he did.

Rumley was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. The assault charges were dismissed, and he pleaded guilty to the weapon charge.

