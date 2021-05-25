 Skip to main content
2 rescued from Sunday night fire
2 rescued from Sunday night fire

BHC 05252021 Holly Lane Fire

Bristol Virginia Fire Marshall Eric Blevins walks around the house on Holly Lane on Monday morning. Two people were rescued with injuries from the fire.

 Maria Basileo | Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — Two people were transported to a burn unit in North Carolina on Monday after they were rescued from a house fire on Holly Lane in Bristol, Virginia late Sunday evening.

According to Bristol Virginia Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Wise, the call came in at 11:51 p.m. for a structure fire. Crews arrived at the scene quickly because the station is a little over a mile away on Lee Street.

One woman and one man, who were not identified Monday, suffered “critical injuries” in the blaze, Wise said.

Both were initially taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, and they were transported later to a burn unit at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Wise said he believed there were a couple of pets in the home, and both are assumed dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Wise.

