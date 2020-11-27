2 Kingsport residents die in Virginia I-81 crash

The Virginia State Police are investigating a Wednesday crash that claimed the lives of two Kingsport residents, including a 6-year-old boy.

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 287-mile marker of Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, according to a statement from the VSP.

A 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times.

A passenger in the Kia, a 6-year-old boy from Kingsport, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The child was in a booster seat but not wearing a seat belt. His identity has not yet been released.

A second passenger in the Kia, Carmelita R. Samples, 50, of Kingsport, Tennessee, was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Samples was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Brittany A. Toy, 31, of Jackson, Mississippi, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Toy was wearing a seat belt.

Toy was charged with reckless driving.