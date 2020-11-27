2 Kingsport residents die in Virginia I-81 crash

The Virginia State Police are investigating a Wednesday crash that claimed the lives of two Kingsport residents, including a 6-year-old boy.
The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 287-mile marker of Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, according to a statement from the VSP.
A 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times.
A passenger in the Kia, a 6-year-old boy from Kingsport, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The child was in a booster seat but not wearing a seat belt. His identity has not yet been released.
A second passenger in the Kia, Carmelita R. Samples, 50, of Kingsport, Tennessee, was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Samples was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver, Brittany A. Toy, 31, of Jackson, Mississippi, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Toy was wearing a seat belt.
Toy was charged with reckless driving.
Additional passengers in the Kia, a 41-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The woman was wearing a seat belt, and the man was not. Their identities have not yet been released.
VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
