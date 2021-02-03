2 Kingsport men arrested on drug charges after pursuit

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Two Kingsport men were arrested Saturday on multiple drug charges following a pursuit in Sullivan County.

Travis Adams, 43, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, Schedule I, Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs for resale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Dakotah Walsh, 33, is charged with possession of heroin and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

County authorities attempted a traffic stop in Kingsport on Adams, who led them on a pursuit to Sullivan Gardens, where he fled on foot, the release states. He was located and taken into custody without further incident.

Adams had 10 grams of heroin, 30 grams of meth, 11 grams of marijuana and multiple bags of miscellaneous pills, including alprazolam, morphine and buprenorphine, along with $4,376 in cash, according to the statement. The heroin, meth and marijuana had a street value of more than $5,000. Adams was arrested and transported to the Sullivan County jail.

A second vehicle, driven by Dakotah Walsh, was stopped in conjunction with the investigation. He was found to be in possession of 1 gram of heroin, syringes and a glass smoking pipe, according to the statement. Walsh was also arrested and transported to the Sullivan County jail.