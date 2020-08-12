2 hospitalized after vehicle hit by train near Bluff City

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Two people were transported to the hospital Tuesday after a train struck a vehicle near Bluff City, according to a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
At 8:42 a.m., authorities received a report of a train hitting a single vehicle at the railroad crossing on White Top Road near Brown Street, Capt. Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said in an email.
Seabolt said two passengers in the vehicle were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, and no other injuries were reported.
