You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 hospitalized after vehicle hit by train near Bluff City
0 comments

2 hospitalized after vehicle hit by train near Bluff City

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Two people were transported to the hospital Tuesday after a train struck a vehicle near Bluff City, according to a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:42 a.m., authorities received a report of a train hitting a single vehicle at the railroad crossing on White Top Road near Brown Street, Capt. Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said in an email.

Seabolt said two passengers in the vehicle were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, and no other injuries were reported.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts