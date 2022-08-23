18-year-old Buchanan County man killed in Sunday crash

A Big Rock, Virginia, man was charged with driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash on westbound Route 460 in Buchanan County Sunday, Aug. 21 left a passenger in the vehicle dead.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, Kaleb K. Johnson, 18 of Vansant, Virginia, died at the scene of the single–vehicle crash that occurred around 3:25 a.m. Sunday morning. The release said Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was driven by Demarco Jeffrey Michael Stacy, 21 of Big Rock, Virginia. Stacy was uninjured in the crash and was wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

The pickup truck was reportedly traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a curb and a guardrail before overturning.

Excessive speed is also being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.