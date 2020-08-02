16 vie in Republican primary for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District

The Republican primary for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat has the most crowded field of candidates in decades, with 16 names on the Aug. 6 ballot.

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, a Republican who has served since 2009, announced in January that he would not seek reelection as representative of the district, which covers Sullivan, Washington, Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson and Unicoi counties as well as part of Jefferson and Sevier counties.

His announcement resulted in a flurry of campaign announcements from an array of candidates stretching from Blountville to Knoxville. One candidate, Chad Fleenor, suspended his campaign, though his name remains on the ballot, and endorsed Jay Adkins.

Some of the issues that have surfaced among the Republican candidates are supporting the agenda of President Donald Trump, boosting regional economic development, working toward economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, working to reduce the federal deficit and banning or restricting abortion.

And though the candidates share common ground on many of these issues, the primary race has also gotten heated with attack ads and mailers flooding the TV stations and mailboxes of the district.

In the Democratic primary, Blair Walsingham is the only candidate on the ballot who remains in the race. The two other candidates, Chris Rowe and Larry Smith, have both dropped out, and Rowe has endorsed Walsingham.

The Republican candidates:

Jay Adkins, 39, is a veteran who served in the Iraq War while in the Tennessee Army National Guard, an engineer and a foster parent whose motto is “service over self.” He said that unlike establishment politicians, he wouldn’t moderate his voice.