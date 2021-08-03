15 years in the making, Bristol Tennessee Middle opens to kids, community

BRISTOL, Tenn. — At a little after noon Monday, between welcoming 900 students to the new Bristol Tennessee Middle School and inviting the whole community in for an open house, Principal Seymour Ray looked relaxed and happy.
“There’s just excitement everywhere,” Ray said, glowing in a white suit and shoes as he stood in the high-ceilinged main lobby. “When the kids came in, they were overwhelmed and excited. We really want the kids to feel that.”
The 158,000-square-foot facility cost just less than $36 million and took roughly three years to build and 15 to plan, according to Ray and Ed DePew, the school system’s supervisor of facilities and maintenance.
Ray said it’s a huge improvement for the community’s kids, as well as a “selling point” for Bristol.
“If we look at our previous building, it was built in 1959,” Ray said. “As people would come into this area, it was hard to sell that building just by the way it looked. … Now, we have a state-of-the-art facility that is very easy to sell.”
A number of the school’s outdoor spaces aren’t finished yet, said Rebecca House, who leads public relations and special projects for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. But she said that the school’s interior was ready for students Monday morning.
Day one for students was abbreviated to two hours. Some entered the school for the first time wearing masks, and others came barefaced. (Ray said that masks are currently optional, adding that that could change at any moment.) They spent the morning getting acclimated to their new teachers and administrators — and, of course, the building itself.
Enter through the front doors, as they did, and you’ll pass administrative offices before reaching the massive lobby, decorated with multicolored floor tiles, huge windows and a chandelier whose illuminated, interlocking rings resemble the model of an atom.
The lobby opens directly onto the “learning stairs” — a stadium seating-style area, one level down, that will double as a classroom and performance space. The library sits just above and past the learning stairs — and past that, at the back, the cafeteria.
Thanks to the glass walls and open ceilings around those various sections, the main wing feels like one big room, most of which is visible from the entrance. And thanks to the abundance of windows, it’s filled with natural light.
“All this open space allows for flexible space [outside] the classrooms, which are a little bit more contained,” DePew said.
Ray said that his staff separated students by grade that morning, rotating them between the core and its two main wings. On one side sits the arts wing and the previous school’s massive, now-refurbished basketball gym.
“It took me two years to convince them to let me keep that gym,” Ray said as he stepped into the gym’s second-story bleachers and watched cheerleaders chanting on the court below. “If we tore it down, we wouldn’t have gotten anything that size, and there’s not many middle schools or even high schools that have a gym that size.”
The school’s main academic wing — three floors divided by grade, containing a total of 36 classrooms — sits on the opposite side of the common areas.
DePew opened the door to a seventh grade math class: It was spacious and lined with windows on one side, with movable desks and a back wall that could be collapsed.
“You can actually create one classroom out of two smaller classrooms,” he said. “So there is some flexibility.”
DePew also said that the school’s design prioritizes security. The door lock system ensures that, during the school day, nobody can get into the main wing without passing through the main office, he said. One of the glass-walled offices sitting at the edge of the common areas belongs to the school resource officer, who can monitor the whole space from there.
And, DePew said, the school has “a lot of passage security measures, most of which we won’t tell anybody [about]. We don’t want them to know.”
After he stepped back into the central wing, DePew added that the school is “very economical.”
“We built this for just about $15 per square foot more than we built Fairmount [Elementary] 11 years ago,” he said.
The atomlike chandelier was one feature his team decided they wouldn’t skimp on.
“We could have saved some money by not putting that in here,” he said, looking at the fixture with obvious pride.
How much?
“I won’t say. We won’t put that in the paper. … But it has become a centerpiece of the building. Everybody that sees this building sees it.”
A large crowd, including many parents of students, came to see it at the open house that afternoon.
Between band music from Tennessee High’s Mighty Viking Band and a dance routine by the Middle School’s new cheer team, Superintendent Annette Tudor thanked the Sullivan County Commission, Bristol Tennessee City Council and Board of Education, and a host of other community leaders and experts — including DePew — for their support and labor on the 15-year project.
“The smiles and amazed looks on our students’ faces this morning are the reason we are all here to celebrate this momentous occasion,” Tudor told the audience.
Ray told the crowd that one student’s reaction stood out to him.
“As we were doing car dismissal, I went out to one young lady and said, ‘How’s your day?’ And she said, ‘It’s great. I wish I didn’t have to leave,’” he said, provoking “awws” from the audience.
“That is the atmosphere that we want to create — [one where] kids want to be here, they’re waiting to get in this building, not rushing to get out,” Ray said. “We have a great support team. So we are going to make that happen.”
