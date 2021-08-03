15 years in the making, Bristol Tennessee Middle opens to kids, community

BRISTOL, Tenn. — At a little after noon Monday, between welcoming 900 students to the new Bristol Tennessee Middle School and inviting the whole community in for an open house, Principal Seymour Ray looked relaxed and happy.

“There’s just excitement everywhere,” Ray said, glowing in a white suit and shoes as he stood in the high-ceilinged main lobby. “When the kids came in, they were overwhelmed and excited. We really want the kids to feel that.”

The 158,000-square-foot facility cost just less than $36 million and took roughly three years to build and 15 to plan, according to Ray and Ed DePew, the school system’s supervisor of facilities and maintenance.

Ray said it’s a huge improvement for the community’s kids, as well as a “selling point” for Bristol.

“If we look at our previous building, it was built in 1959,” Ray said. “As people would come into this area, it was hard to sell that building just by the way it looked. … Now, we have a state-of-the-art facility that is very easy to sell.”

A number of the school’s outdoor spaces aren’t finished yet, said Rebecca House, who leads public relations and special projects for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. But she said that the school’s interior was ready for students Monday morning.