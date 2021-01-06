11 charged with heroin distribution

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Eight East Tennessee residents were among 11 people from three states charged in a federal indictment involving the distribution of heroin.
A federal grand jury returned the 12-count indictment in August, and the case was unsealed Monday, after the final defendant was apprehended, according to a written statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Those indicted include Ricky Allen Overbay, 59; Angela Beth Bernard, 37; Tessa Rae Hines, 39; Cierra Brionna Long, 25; Bethany Kay Childress, 51; Alexander Shamell Powell, also known as “Big Mike,” 43; and Kirk Estes, 61, all of Kingsport; and Clarence L. Benjamin, also known as “Streets,” 43, of Johnson City, according to the statement.
Also indicted were Jonathan Bryant Taylor, also known as “Marquis,” 45, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Kendall Pitts, also known as “Face,” 44, of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Rodney Jenkins, also known as “Unk,” 54, of Brooklyn, New York.
The indictment alleges that each was involved in a conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin in East Tennessee and elsewhere. The indictment also alleges other charges related to the distribution and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. Additionally, Long is charged with distributing fentanyl, Benjamin is charged with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and Taylor and Benjamin were also each charged with possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs.
If convicted of the heroin conspiracy charge, each faces a minimum mandatory term of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10 million and any applicable forfeiture. The punishment for the firearm charges returned against Taylor and Benjamin is a minimum mandatory term of at least five years and up to life in prison, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the statement.
The case, which has not yet been set for trial, will be heard by U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker.
The ongoing investigation involves a partnership between Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsport Police Department, Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee National Guard Counter-Drug Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office, Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI.