11 charged with heroin distribution

If convicted of the heroin conspiracy charge, each faces a minimum mandatory term of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10 million and any applicable forfeiture. The punishment for the firearm charges returned against Taylor and Benjamin is a minimum mandatory term of at least five years and up to life in prison, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the statement.