$1 million suit accuses Abingdon town manager of discrimination against women

A $1 million lawsuit filed against the town of Abingdon, Virginia, claims the town manager discriminated against some female employees and harassed them in the workplace.
Stacey Lynn Reichler, who served as the town’s director for human resources from June 2015 to February 2020, filed the suit April 5 in Roanoke City Circuit Court. She is seeking $1 million in lost wages and damages, court costs, attorney’s fees and a jury trial.
Reichler, who now works in Nags Head, North Carolina, filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on June 11, 2020, according to the suit. Eventually, she received notice allowing her to file suit. However, she later learned the case was sent to the U.S. Department of Justice for further investigation.
“Out of abundance of caution, we filed the suit in Circuit Court,” said Thomas Strelka, a Roanoke-based employment and civil rights attorney.
Strelka explained that Reichler had 90 days to file suit, which he described as “good” and “strong.” The case will likely move to federal court at which point the town will be served, he said.
“We filed the case in Roanoke to stop the clock,” he added.
James “Jimmy” Morani, who has served as town manager since 2019, said Saturday that he was unaware of the lawsuit. During his administration, Morani said he has promoted seven people and five of those were women.
“Obviously, I cannot make specific comments on pending litigation, but as you know there are two sides to every story,” Morani said.
Reichler claims Morani discriminated against and harassed her a number of times between October 2019 and when she was terminated in February 2020.
In October 2019, Reichler said she requested tuition reimbursement for her doctorate program in human resources. She believes the town was reimbursing male employees, but Morani informed her that the town had no such policy.
Also in October, Reichler said she borrowed a town vehicle to visit a co-worker in the hospital, but was later told by Morani she couldn’t use it. She said male employees often use town vehicles for personal errands.
Reichler said she asked for time off in November 2019 and wrote in the request she would work three 12-hour shifts so she could attend her son’s graduation at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. She said Morani approved the request but later said he became incensed when Reichler did not attend the event because her son was injured.
Morani then began “digging” into Reichler’s personal life and monitoring her social media, the complaint states. He is also accused in the suit of installing a camera and microphone in close proximity to her office door for “no other reason but to spy on Ms. Reichler,” the complaint adds.
In January 2020, Reichler said she was “inexplicably and unfairly demoted” from her position as department head and placed under the town manager’s direction. She said she had not been disciplined prior to the demotion, which she said reduced her duties and no longer permitted autonomy over her budget.
In addition, Reichler said three other women were also demoted or terminated at about the same time. She claims they were meeting all legitimate workplace expectations and had received no disciplinary actions.
On Jan. 17, 2020, Reichler said she was summoned to a meeting with Morani where he berated her about spending habits, including a previous business trip to New Orleans and her time-off request, the complaint states.
Morani called Reichler a “liar,” and said “nobody likes you, nobody trusts you and I have serious trust issues with you,” the complaint states. He also told her that “you don’t know how to budget, and you’re incompetent. You need to start eating fast food,” according to the suit.
He also gave her written disciplinary memorandums, the complaint states.
Reichler said she then paid the town $806 on Jan. 22, 2020, because she felt she needed to pay for her meals and plane ticket from a business trip due to Morani’s behavior.
Then, during a department meeting on Feb. 12, 2020, Morani berated Reichler by questioning her ability to budget, the complaint states. It says Morani then waved a file containing a written warning for breach of policy and procedure. He presented the warning to her in front of her colleagues, which Reichler said was unprofessional and inappropriate, the complaint states.
The lawsuit claims Morani illustrated a pattern and practice of targeting and harassing women. Reichler said she overheard Morani telling one person, “shut up, that’s a stupid idea. I’m moving on to my next point.” It also claims he regularly spoke to female employees and council members in a condescending tone and called them “busy bodies, bossy, catty, liars.”
On the same day she spoke to the town attorney, she said Morani demanded she return her master key to the office building. Three days later, Morani gave her a termination letter, citing errors and overpayments to the town’s employee health plan coverage, which she said were factually inaccurate, the suit states.
Reichler said she sent a complaint to the Town Council on Feb. 22, 2020, detailing the incidents, but she was retaliated against even further as Morani and others in the town “took great pains to prevent” her from obtaining new employment, the suit states.
Strelka said the suit has been filed against the town, because it is liable for Morani’s actions.
“I usually don’t sue individuals,” said Strelka, who said multiple witnesses have been identified.