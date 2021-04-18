$1 million suit accuses Abingdon town manager of discrimination against women

In January 2020, Reichler said she was “inexplicably and unfairly demoted” from her position as department head and placed under the town manager’s direction. She said she had not been disciplined prior to the demotion, which she said reduced her duties and no longer permitted autonomy over her budget.

In addition, Reichler said three other women were also demoted or terminated at about the same time. She claims they were meeting all legitimate workplace expectations and had received no disciplinary actions.

On Jan. 17, 2020, Reichler said she was summoned to a meeting with Morani where he berated her about spending habits, including a previous business trip to New Orleans and her time-off request, the complaint states.

Morani called Reichler a “liar,” and said “nobody likes you, nobody trusts you and I have serious trust issues with you,” the complaint states. He also told her that “you don’t know how to budget, and you’re incompetent. You need to start eating fast food,” according to the suit.

He also gave her written disciplinary memorandums, the complaint states.

Reichler said she then paid the town $806 on Jan. 22, 2020, because she felt she needed to pay for her meals and plane ticket from a business trip due to Morani’s behavior.