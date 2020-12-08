1 in 4 tested in region positive for COVID-19

During this time of “significantly high case volume,” traditional methods of contact tracing are less effective, according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Health. Some local health departments may not be contacting everyone with COVID-19 infection or close contacts to someone with COVID-19.

“As cases of COVID-19 increase across the Commonwealth, this change will allow us to deploy resources where they will have the most impact,” Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in the statement. “We urge residents to continue to follow public health guidance on wearing masks and physical distancing, and to notify their circle of friends and family quickly if diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Per new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state may prioritize follow-up of cases and tracing of close contacts for people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past six days and their household contacts, those living, working or visiting congregate living facilities, people involved in known clusters or outbreaks and those at increased risk of severe illness.

Although not all cases and not all contacts can be called when the number of cases is high, contact tracing will continue in Virginia in accordance with these new recommendations, according to the statement.