1 in 4 tested in region positive for COVID-19

Testing positivity, a primary indicator of COVID-19 community spread, established a new regional record Monday.
This area’s seven-day testing positivity rate reached 24.6% Monday across the 21 East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia counties served by Ballad Health System. Essentially, one in four people tested over the past week was positive for the novel coronavirus. That is nearly five times the 5% target rate to minimize the spread of the virus, Ballad officials previously said.
Tennessee’s seven-day positivity average climbed to 18.6%, and Virginia’s seven-day average was 10.8%.
There have been 86 area deaths during the past seven days.
Sullivan and Carter counties both ranked above 24% for the past seven days, Washington County, Tennessee, was at 23.3% while Unicoi County had the region’s highest percentage at 25.9%.
That translates into a spate of new area cases — 2,376 between Friday and Monday — including 1,540 in Northeast Tennessee. Washington County reported 361 new cases over the past four days, Sullivan County reported 331, Hamblen County 209, Greene County 194, and Carter County added 140.
While totals are substantially higher in Tennessee, Southwest Virginia’s totals are also on the rise. The region’s three health districts all reported positivity above 22% Monday, led by Cumberland Plateau at 24%, Mount Rogers at 23.2% and Lenowisco at 22.4%.
Since Friday there were 175 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Washington County, Virginia, 118 in Wythe, 86 in Smyth, 74 in Buchanan, 72 in Scott and 63 in Tazewell. There are 31 new cases in Bristol, Virginia since Friday.
Ballad reported 269 inpatients in its hospitals Monday, the second highest total since the pandemic began and up from 239 on Friday. Fifty-seven of those patients were being treated in intensive care units.
Current modeling forecasts 500 or more inpatients by the end of this month, in the wake of significant community spread, primarily in the region’s most populous counties, Ballad officials said last week.
On Monday the Virginia Department of Health announced many health departments may follow the lead of Mount Rogers and not conduct full contact tracing due to case volume.
During this time of “significantly high case volume,” traditional methods of contact tracing are less effective, according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Health. Some local health departments may not be contacting everyone with COVID-19 infection or close contacts to someone with COVID-19.
“As cases of COVID-19 increase across the Commonwealth, this change will allow us to deploy resources where they will have the most impact,” Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in the statement. “We urge residents to continue to follow public health guidance on wearing masks and physical distancing, and to notify their circle of friends and family quickly if diagnosed with COVID-19.”
Per new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state may prioritize follow-up of cases and tracing of close contacts for people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past six days and their household contacts, those living, working or visiting congregate living facilities, people involved in known clusters or outbreaks and those at increased risk of severe illness.
Although not all cases and not all contacts can be called when the number of cases is high, contact tracing will continue in Virginia in accordance with these new recommendations, according to the statement.
The Mount Rogers Health District will continue to investigate all COVID-19 cases but rely on infected individuals to reach out to their contacts and inform them of the need to quarantine.
“Unfortunately, the number of new COVID-19 cases per day has become so high that we are forced to resort to changing our tracing practices,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District. “We have hired dozens of case investigators and contact tracers, but transmission is too widespread to be able to continue as we have been.”
