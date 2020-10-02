1 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. — A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Russell County left one dead and two injured, according to the Virginia State Police.

At around 9:24 a.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Thelma M. Music, of Lebanon, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when it attempted to make a left turn onto state Route 80 through a red light, the VSP said in a news release. The pickup pulled into the path of a 2005 Ford E350 work van, driven by Mark S. Foster, of Cedar Bluff, that was traveling south on U.S. 19. The van was unable to avoid the pickup and struck it in the side. The news release states that Foster’s van had the green light.

Music, 74, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the VSP said. Her passenger and husband, Ellis E. Music, 75, who was also not wearing a seat belt, was flown to BRMC, where he died, the release states.

Foster, 58, was transported to Russell County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The VSP’s Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.