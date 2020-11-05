 Skip to main content
1 dead, 2 injured in Tazewell crash
POUNDING MILL, Va. — A Vansant, Virginia, man died and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon in a Tazewell County crash, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

Kyle T. Ward, 67, died at the scene, and an unnamed male passenger traveling with him was taken to the hospital for serious injuries following the crash, the release states. Additionally, Mary G. Lester, 54, who was in a separate vehicle, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, the VSP said.

A 2005 Hyundai Sonata driven by Ward was traveling north on state Route 637 when it failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection with U.S. Highway 19 and was struck by a 2020 Ford Expedition driven by Lester, of Tazewell, the release states.

