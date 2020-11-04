 Skip to main content
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Tazewell County crash
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Tazewell County crash

POUNDING MILL, Va. — One person was killed and another sent to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon crash in Tazewell County, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

The name of the person killed had not been released late Tuesday. At 12:43 p.m., VSP responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and state Route 637.

The crash remains under investigation by the VSP, the news release states.

