1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Tazewell County crash

POUNDING MILL, Va. — One person was killed and another sent to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon crash in Tazewell County, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.
The name of the person killed had not been released late Tuesday. At 12:43 p.m., VSP responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and state Route 637.
The crash remains under investigation by the VSP, the news release states.
