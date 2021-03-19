 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$1.6M in housing stability grants awarded to 4 Sullivan nonprofits
0 comments

$1.6M in housing stability grants awarded to 4 Sullivan nonprofits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square
COVID-19 logo

More than $1.6 million in housing stability grant funding was awarded to four Sullivan County nonprofits Thursday, state Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, announced in a news release.

The funding is going to Family Promise of Bristol, $529,166; Family Promise of Greater Kingsport, $150,000; Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development, $300,000; and Abuse Alternatives in Bristol, $659,560.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt by some of our most vulnerable citizens in Sullivan County,” Crawford said. “These grants will make an incredible difference in the lives of our neighbors, and I am grateful for the work these organizations do to provide shelter and other vital resources to many in our community.”

The Emergency Service Grants program is designed to identify sheltered and unsheltered homeless people and provide services to help them regain permanent housing, the release states.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts