$1.6M in housing stability grants awarded to 4 Sullivan nonprofits

More than $1.6 million in housing stability grant funding was awarded to four Sullivan County nonprofits Thursday, state Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, announced in a news release.
The funding is going to Family Promise of Bristol, $529,166; Family Promise of Greater Kingsport, $150,000; Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development, $300,000; and Abuse Alternatives in Bristol, $659,560.
“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt by some of our most vulnerable citizens in Sullivan County,” Crawford said. “These grants will make an incredible difference in the lives of our neighbors, and I am grateful for the work these organizations do to provide shelter and other vital resources to many in our community.”
The Emergency Service Grants program is designed to identify sheltered and unsheltered homeless people and provide services to help them regain permanent housing, the release states.
