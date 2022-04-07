$1.5 grant to be used to improved wastewater treatment plant

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The city of Bristol, Tennessee, and the Bristol Virginia Utility Authority (BVU) have received a $1.5 million grant to replace the centrifuge system at the Bristol Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Will Witcher, the Bristol Tennessee, director of utility services, said the grant will allow the city and BVU to continue working on much-needed improvements to the Bristol Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. Initial improvements began earlier this year with the replacement of the plant's grit system.

"Both the grit system and the biosolids dewatering projects (centrifuge system) have been programmed into our capital improvement plans for some time," Witcher said. "The existing dewatering system (centrifuge system) consists of belt presses that have served the plant very well, but they're basically reaching the end of their service life."

The $1.5 million grant was provided as part of the fund approved through the American Rescue Plan by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (ADA).

The current centrifuge system has been active since the 1980s.

"What the centrifuge does is it separates the solids from the liquid component of the wastewater and pulls the solids out and dries out the solids, and then the liquid that's pulled out of the solids is recirculated back through the plant," Witcher said. "We decided to go ahead and go with the grit system improvements first in order to protect the investment that we're making on the centrifuge system."

The grit system separates larger objects such as gravel and sand from wastewater, acting as a filter before the smaller solids reach the centrifuge system and the rest of the water treatment process. The current centrifuge system will continue to be active until the design and construction of the new centrifuge is completed later this year.

Over the past five years, Bristol Tennessee and BVU have invested nearly $4 million into new equipment, improvements, and replacements at the Bristol Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Twitter: JmanceraBHC

