Abingdon Town Council has approved a contract bid for Virginia Creeper Trail trestle repairs.

The bid for $1,1003,308 went to Ken Construction following a motion by Councilman Derek Webb, seconded by Vice Mayor Dwyane Anderson, passed unanimously at the town council’s June work session.

The bid was approved after an earlier call for bids failed to attract any bids within the council’s budget for repairs, said Michael Surrett, the director of public works for the Town of Abingdon.

The Virginia Creeper Trail stretches 34 miles from Abingdon to the North Carolina border. Half of the trail lies in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.

The western portion — from Abingdon to Alvarado to Damascus — is owned and jointly maintained by the towns of Abingdon and Damascus.

The money for the repairs comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Webb thanked Surrett for waiting for a lower bid to keep the trestle repairs within the town’s budget.