$1.14M contract awarded and plans revealed for Washington County Courthouse renovation

Such a move prompted jokes among citizens about Abingdon’s possible “Kmart Courthouse” and elicited a thumbs-down from every attorney who belonged to the Washington County Bar Association.

Still, that building was deemed by county leaders to have just enough space and parking to make a perfect fit.

In the end, the public voted down that location by a 2-1 margin in the November 2019 election.

That left supervisors back at home base — where court functions have been since 1779.

Regrouping, the county’s courthouse committee is now moving forward, following guidelines set by state officials to provide more space and security.

“We’re still listening to Virginia Supreme Court recommendations,” said Supervisor Mike Rush, who seconded Pennington’s motion to award the contract last week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ultimately, the court is going to get what the court needs from the county,” Rush said. “And that’s in terms of aesthetics, the functionality of the renovation and, of course, it’s going to respect the historic district of Abingdon.”

‘Real plan’