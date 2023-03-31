All five Southwest District baseball teams have new head coaches. One will guide their team to the SWD championship in their first season.

The games have begun.

Here is a brief look at each of the five teams.

GRAHAM

Following a 2-17-1 record, the G-Men have already won four games.

Since a 5-0 season-opening loss to Galax, the Graham (4-2) have outscored Pikeview, West Virginia, 22-3 in a doubleheader sweep, downed Bluefield 14-12 and clipped rival Richlands 7-5 on Thursday night.

Players to watch include Brandon Waschler, Tristan Hass, Trey Lambert, Andrew Spease, Daner Vineyard and Brady Jones.

Graham dropped an 8-4 decision to Richlands in the first round of the 2022 Southwest District tournament.

Zach Blevins will be hard to replace as a pitcher and hitter.

MARION

Veteran baseball man Larry Cannon is the new boss of the Scarlet Hurricanes.

“I’ve been pleased with the enthusiasm from the players,” Cannon said. “It’s been fun getting to know the guys, but we’re a little farther behind than I would prefer to be at this time.”

Familiar names include senior catcher Brody Taylor (.438 batting average), junior infielder Brady Roberts (.435), junior infielder Hunter Robinson (.359), senior Brenner Davis (.302), junior Jack Pugh (.317), Carter Sayers (.259) and multi-sport athlete Reid Osborne.

Brody Witt has been serving as the leadoff batter, while Josh Pike and Ethan Campbell also have varsity experience.

Under former coach Nolan Lipscomb last season, Marion (14-7) defeated Tazewell 6-1 in the SWD tournament before falling 8-7 to Virginia High in the finals.

Marion then dropped a 6-4 decision to Gate City in the Region D playoffs.

Cannon must replace a pair of reliable pitchers in Bradley Thomas (Emory & Henry) and Ryan Perkins, who transferred to the northern Virginia branch of the PRO5 Baseball Academy.

The Scarlet Hurricanes opened this season with 3-2 record. Pugh allowed just two hits in an 11-0 win over Northwood, while the Scarlet Hurricanes collected 10 hits in a 13-9 victory over Chilhowie.

Cannon, 67, previously coached at Sevier County, Pigeon Forge, John Battle and Patrick Henry.

RICHLANDS

Former three-sport Richlands athletic standout Ben Brown has returned to lead the baseball program.

Brown’s two brothers, Timmy Brown and Dan, also excelled at baseball for RHS.

“This is a program that used to have some tradition and a culture that produced winning teams,” the 26-year-old Brown said. “But we’ve had five coaching changes in the last 12 years and lot of that culture has faded out. One of my main goals to bring some of that culture back."

Aaron Buchanan coached the Blues the past three years.

After dropping two games in the SWD tournament last season, Richlands (10-14) lost 2-1 to Wise Central in the Region 2D playoffs.

Seven seniors departed but a pair of key building blocks return in powerful Ben Hale at pitcher and four-year starter Dylan Brown at second base. The six-foot-five Hale recorded three wins and 84 strikeouts last season while crafting a 3.83 earned run average.

The other returning starters are senior outfielder Ethan Roberts (.304) and junior catcher C.J Earls.

Brown led the Richlands junior varsity to the SWD tournament title last season.

The biggest gradation losses were Drew Simmons (.456, 25 RBIs) and Collin Richardson, who drove in 26 runs and hit .451.

The Blues will host their home district contests at Lou Peery Field in Tazewell due to damage to their former diamond at Southwest Virginia Community College.

So far this season, Richlands has lost to Chilhowie, Wise County Central, Lebanon and Tazewell.

TAZEWELL

Brandon McDaniel, a Tazewell baseball standout in 2004, replaced Mike Fowler as the boss of the Bulldogs after spending three seasons as an assistant coach.

The player to watch is pitcher and first baseman Jackson Myers. Earlier this season in a 9-4 win against James Monroe, West Virginia, Myers collected eight strikeouts in three innings.

Tazewell (2-0) also has a win over Woodrow Wilson, West Virginia.

Tre Blankenship leads the outfield after hitting .490 and driving in 20 runs last season. Junior Brody Patterson (.422) and Tyler Hash (.370) also return in the outfield.

Conner Cline will work at shortstop, with Alex Compton at second base and Luke Childress (.400, 23 RBIs) at third. Drew Larimer and Chase Brown will share time at catcher.

Tazewell (14-8) fell 13-3 to John Battle in the 2022 Region 2D playoffs.

VIRGINIA HIGH

Adam Moore is the other new face in the SWD.

In January, Moore was appointed as the interim coach of the Bearcats following the retirement of longtime program leader Mark Daniels

Moore, 46, won 87 games at Holston during an eight-year run that ended in 2012. He has spent nine years as an assistant for the Bearcats.

“We have a lot of experience with nine kids having varsity experience, even though we’re still a relatively young team,” said Moore, a 1995 John Battle graduate.

The most experienced player is the lone senior. Conner Davidson (.272) provides speed and hustle.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the leadership that Conner has provided,” Moore said. “He’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached.”

Sophomore Connor Brown and freshman Ollie Foy are the other outfielders, while sophomore Mason Campbell is the leading candidate at designated hitter.

The infield features junior Cody Griffith (.267) at first base, with sophomore Luke Whitt (.203) at second, junior Bhraedon Meredith (.303) at shortstop and junior Dashaun Taylor at third base.

Freshman E.J. Hucks is the catcher.

“Limiting strikeouts will be a big focus,” Moore said. “We also need to find that number one guy on the mound. There will be a couple bumps in the road along the way, but I love this team.”

Juniors Cooper McVey (.237) and Devin Lathrop are also in the mix, while Dominic White is a candidate at second base. Freshman Evan Slagle and Callaway Jordan are promising newcomers.

VHS (12-13) swept the SWD regular season and tournament titles last season.

After defeating Lee High in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs, the Bearcats lost 12-2 to John Battle.

Brody Jones, who starred as a pitcher and center fielder, decided to run track this spring. The graduating loses were catcher Ty Weaver and durable pitcher Isaac Berry.

The Bearcats (1-3) recorded their first victory under Moore on Thursday with a 15-8 decision against Radford.

Southwest District Baseball

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Tazewell

2. Virginia High

3. Richlands

4. Marion

5. Graham