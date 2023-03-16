WISE, Va. — Southwest Virginia high school and college students will soon have more access to paid and academic credit internships through a new $250,000 grant led by the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

The two-year grant is part of the Innovative Internship Partnership Program, also known as the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership (VTOP), created by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia and funded by the General Assembly, according to a written statement.

UVA Wise joins University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, University of Mary Washington and Old Dominion University in the program.

“Learning outside the classroom is as important as inside the classroom. Employers expect recent graduates from high school or college to be ready to hit the job running on the first day. Providing valuable hands-on experience not only helps graduates gets jobs here in Southwest Virginia, but it also aids employers in keeping their businesses going and growing,” Chancellor Donna P. Henry said. “It’s another way we can deliver on our strategic mission to promote economic and community development in Central Appalachia.”

The grant also aims to address this region's estimated loss of nearly 11,600 jobs, equivalent to 8.5% of the regional workforce, at the height of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.

As the support organization for GO Virginia Region 1, the college will also oversee this project which encompasses the cities of Bristol, Galax and Norton and counties including Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe.

The region has identified several key economic areas for internships including information and emerging technology, energy innovation, mineral resource development, agricultural manufacturing and food and beverage manufacturing.

The project will also include other economic sectors including healthcare, tourism and hospitality, among others. The grant will include student participants from both public and private schools.

Already, UVA Wise has garnered the support of United Way of Southwest Virginia, the Southwest Virginia Alliance of Manufacturing and regional colleges, including four- and two-year institutions. The coalition plans to bring chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, industry groups and other vital stakeholders together, according to the statement.

"We are committed to working alongside UVA Wise to build a strong foundation for long-term economic growth in the region. We strongly support this project as a way to develop a more resilient region as we continue to navigate economic impacts of the coal economy,” said Mary Anne Holbrook, vice president of community impact of United Way of Southwest Virginia.

Grant funds will be used to improve the readiness of students, employers and higher education institutions, and will facilitate and strengthen connections between employers and students.

SCHEV is also providing additional funding to help employers with human resources or administrative assistance needed to set up a new internship program or expand an existing one.

Student internships will mean gaining real-world experience through an apprenticeship for a trade or in manufacturing. Internships may include study abroad, undergraduate research and workplace experiences in a wide range of businesses and industries.

For employers, the project can help train a new talent pool for existing needs, new growth, emerging industries and succession planning in their business.

Both employers and student interns must complete a series of mandatory introductory lessons developed by the National Association of Colleges and Employers to prepare them for their respective roles. The courses for employers will help them learn how to develop a successful internship. Students will learn how to take full advantage of the internship and obtain career readiness skills.

UVA Wise, the grant's fiscal agent, will serve as the regional hub, according to the statement.

The college will bring all key partners together at an annual regional conference like the College’s Southwest Virginia Economic Forum or the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Rural Summit for additional engagement.

Those interested in additional information or joining the initiative contact vtop@uvawise.edu.