New energy innovation project coming to Wise County

RICHMOND, Va. — Southwest Virginia will host an energy technology project designed to promote innovation, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday.

The Energy DELTA Lab’s initial site will be located in Wise County near the town of Pound, according to a written statement. Current plans call for the potential development of additional testbed sites around the region.

The Energy DELTA [Discovery, Education, Learning & Technology Accelerator] Lab initiative is a collaborative effort by the Virginia Department of Energy, the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority and its business development partner, InvestSWVA.

“Since announcing the Virginia 2022 Energy Plan, I am pleased to announce this Energy DELTA Lab project which delivers on our vision to define Virginia as a force in energy innovation,” Youngkin said in the statement. “No other project like it exists in the United States. With this energy testbed, we see a commitment to transformation, encouragement for startup enterprises and support for the development of promising careers in exciting new fields.”

The initial will be located on property owned by the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership and managed by The Nature Conservancy. A second site will be identified in the near future.

The Energy DELTA Lab initiative was developed through a previously announced $975,000 grant from the federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program, which works to support economic and community development goals in regions impacted by the downturn of coal production, according to the statement.

The funding, subject to final approval by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, will be used to acquire access to previously-mined land and for infrastructure improvements necessary to deploy clean energy projects.

“This project is one more embodiment of our vision for reimagining Southwest Virginia’s economic competitiveness,” said Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City and Majority Leader of the Virginia House of Delegates and InvestSWVA co-chair. “Energy is a business we know. On behalf of the region’s entire legislative delegation, I can say we believe that this research effort linked with economic development will create new opportunities for the entire region.”

The Energy DELTA Lab is an economic development strategy to drive growth and diversify Southwest Virginia’s economy, according to the statement. The work that goes into these projects and the resulting energy assets can bring new opportunities to a region that has been significantly impacted by the downturn of fossil fuel production.

“The Energy DELTA Lab is a concept becoming reality in the most logical place for it to happen,” said Mike Quillen, chair of both the Energy DELTA Lab and the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority. “Our work in being part of the global energy story is entering another chapter, encouraging a fresh look at energy production and what it means — and requires — to enjoy a successful career in the industry.”

The project was endorsed by the presidents of both Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy as both firms are partners in the project and U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and 9th District Rep. Morgan Griffith.

“The Energy DELTA Lab concept aligns with local, regional, state, federal and international goals,” the two U.S. Senators wrote in a joint statement. “Many of us have worked hard over many years to spark new economic opportunities in Southwest Virginia. This initiative is a promising step forward because it leverages Southwest Virginia’s diverse and unique terrain to position the region as a leader in clean energy research and development.”

Griffith, R-9th, who played an instrumental role in Virginia’s participation in the federal AMLER program, called the project “groundbreaking.”

“The Energy DELTA Lab is a groundbreaking initiative that draws on Southwest Virginia’s resources and technical knowledge,” Griffith said. “It will keep our region at the forefront of exciting developments in the energy sector that will one day power the world.”

