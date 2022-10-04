New elementary school work is on schedule

BRISTOL, Va. — Four months after the initial groundbreaking ceremony, the first walls of the city’s new elementary school are rising skyward.

Progress on the $27 million school for intermediate grades 2-5 is evident all across the fenced-off construction site adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary. The site is cleared and leveled — save for some infill in one section — work on an expanded parking lot is underway as is an access road off Sunset Drive.

“It’s phenomenal how much progress has been made,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Tuesday. “I didn’t anticipate, when we first broke ground back in June, we would be this far along with the project as far as grading goes. Especially since we’re starting to see some of the exterior walls go up. From my standpoint, from what I had in mind, we are ahead of schedule. The contractor says we’re on schedule.”

In addition to walls going up, underground drain and vent lines, electrical conduit and rebar for building walls are all being installed.

The new school, the city’s first in 50 years, is scheduled to be more than 93,000 square feet when it opens in August 2024. Plans call for closing Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee elementary schools and consolidating the city’s entire elementary population on the Van Pelt campus.

Grading is nearly complete and only one issue was identified.

“There were some unsuitable soils in one area. When they were grading they found a lot of trees and fences buried and it was covered with dirt. I assume that happened when they built Van Pelt back in 1974 and all of that was deteriorating. That had to be removed and fresh soil was put back in and we’ll have geological engineers come out and test it for compaction … Other than that, all the grading went very well,” Perrigan said.

Plans call for a new, expanded parking lot to be paved by November along with a new 1,200-foot-long access road that is currently being cut across the backside of Suncrest Park that will connect the new school to Suncrest Drive.

That access point is adjacent to the city fire station.

City officials don’t anticipate problems with traffic backing up onto Suncrest Drive or impeding fire truck access, City Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said Tuesday via email.

“I am cautiously optimistic that traffic won’t be an issue. I believe the school plans call for a rather long driveway that will route vehicles off of Suncrest,” Armstrong wrote. “As long as we can maintain adequate space in front of the firehouse for the fire trucks to leave the station and make a left or right onto Suncrest we should be fine. That is something we are just going to have to keep an eye on.

“If it does become an issue I feel sure it could be easily remedied by placing signage on the street and maybe even mark the street itself, to advise drivers to not block our access just like where signs advise drivers to not block an intersection,” Armstrong wrote. “I typically prefer to be proactive rather than reactive and have a solid plan beforehand, but in this case I believe a workable solution would be easy to identify.”

Perrigan said the longer access road was designed to create stacking space for parent vehicle access.

“There are two reasons we moved the road there. One, the road was first designed to be at the bottom of the hill, coming out of the curve, which caused some concerns,” Perrigan said. “We weren’t sure that road [previous design] would give us enough staging area for the afternoon. We have counted the cars we currently have in our car rider lines at all four elementary schools and measured the distance. By extending that road out that far, we will have plenty of room to stage all cars without having an impact on Suncrest.”

Morning traffic won’t all arrive at the same time, but afternoon will be the busiest time for families picking up students, Perrigan said.

Plans call for the access road to be completed and paved by November in addition to the larger parking lot.

“I know the contractors want to get the road work and paving done before it gets cold and they’re feeling pressure to get that done but overall they are satisfied with the progress,” he said.

Street access to the property from adjoining Colony Circle has been impeded and was closed off on Sept. 26 as crews have now blocked the road with dirt on that side of the property. That dirt will ultimately be sloped.

“We will be adding a sidewalk and steps coming from Colony Circle up to the backside of the school property so kids from the neighborhood who do walk to school will have easy access,” Perrigan said.

