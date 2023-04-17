Shaddon Peavyhouse and Landon Knack have each made two starts this season for their respective minor league teams and both outings have been simply stellar.

Peavyhouse is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA for the Modesto Nuts, the Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Knack has a 1.13 ERA for the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A farm team of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A former Unicoi County High School standout who signed with Seattle in February as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Carolina, Peavyhouse officially made his pro debut on April 8.

He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits in six innings of work, while walking three and striking out seven to beat the homestanding Stockton Ports.

“I wouldn’t really say there were any extra nerves,” Peavyhouse said. “I pretty much got all of that over with in spring training. I was definitely stoked though to get things rolling here in Modesto.”

Peavyhouse allowed one run on five hits over the course of five innings, while striking out seven and walking one to beat the San Jose Giants on Saturday.

“I would say my second start was my best up to this point, even though I didn’t land my slider in the zone as much as I would like,” Peavyhouse said. “My fastball command was a lot better this outing and I threw some really good changeups, so I’m excited to get back to work this week and get ready for my next start on Friday.”

A Science Hill High School graduate and ex-ace of the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers, Knack has made a statement thus far in 2023 after battling through an injury-plagued season a year ago.

He threw four shutout innings against the San Antonio Missions on April 6 and followed that up with four innings of one-run ball against the Midland RockHounds six days later.

The right-hander has given up six hits, struck out four and issued one walk in his two starts.

Stratton shines

Hunter Stratton has made five appearances this season for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians and the right-handed pitcher’s most recent game for the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates was more notable than the rest.

The former Sullivan East High School star got the start against the St. Paul Saints and struck out five in pitching two scoreless innings. He yielded two hits, walked a pair of batters and combined with three other hurlers on a shutout in a 7-0 triumph.

“Yeah, I’d say that was the best one yet,” Stratton said. “I still need to limit free bases to the batters, but that will get better with time and feel.”

His final strikeout came against MLB veteran Joey Gallo, who is on an injury rehabilitation assignment.

“What was working was going right at hitters and seeing how far they could hit my pitches and trying to get ahead of every hitter,” Stratton said.

The 26-year-old owns a 3.68 ERA.

Thomas time

Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) has compiled a .233 batting average with four RBIs in his first eight games of the season for the High-A Peoria Chiefs.

The St. Louis Cardinals farmhand had his best performance of the season on April 11 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers when he went 3-for-4.

Gavin gets on base

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) has played in eight games for the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits and he has reached base safely at least once in each contest.

The slash line for the 2022 first-round draft choice of the Kansas City Royals is .226/.324/.452 to go along with one home run and three RBIs.

Evan update

Twenty-year-old outfielder Evan Carter is the top-rated prospect in the Texas Rangers’ farm system and he’s certainly showing why.

The ex-Elizabethton High School standout is hitting .389 for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders and is tied for the Texas League lead in home runs (three), ranks second in RBIs (15) and his .500 on-base percentage is fifth-best.

He hit two homers in one game against the San Antonio Missions on April 12.

News on Norris

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) has been nifty for the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

The left-hander who is a veteran of nine MLB seasons is 0-1 with a 2.16 ERA in four appearances (three starts) and has rung up 12 strikeouts with four walks in 8 1/3 innings.

Word on Watters

Right-handed pitcher Jake Watters is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in two starts for the Lansing Lugnuts, the High-A farm team of the Oakland Athletics.

The Bland County High School graduate was a fourth-round choice of the A’s last year out of West Virginia University.

Cabbage crushes

Trey Cabbage (Grainger) is knocking on the door of the major leagues.

The Los Angeles Angels prospect has a .404/.436/.731 slash line with three home runs and 14 RBIs for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.

Lee lands in Atlantic League

Andrew Lee (Morristown West) has signed with the Lancaster Barmstormers of the independent Atlantic League.

The right-handed pitcher spent time in the Washington Nationals organization from 2015-2022 and reached Triple-A.

Lee will be one of several familiar faces playing this summer in the Atlantic League, joining ex-Science Hill High School pitchers Reed Hayes (Long Island Ducks) and Will Carter (York Revolution) and former University of Virginia’s College at Wise catcher Tyler Blaum of the High Point Rockers.

Billy’s kid

The son of former Tazewell High School and MLB superstar Billy Wagner is still racking up the hits.

Will Wagner is hitting .429 with two home runs and six RBIs for the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Today in History

Former Fries High School and East Tennessee State University standout Ed Goodson had two hits for the San Francisco Giants in their 4-3, 11-inning win over the Atlanta Braves on April 18, 1973.