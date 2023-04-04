Bristol Motor Speedway
THURSDAY
Kyle Larson's Dirt Late Model Challenge Volunteer Speedway - Bulls Gap, TN, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
BMS Fan Zone Opens, noon
BMS Parking Lots Open, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Garage Open Infield, 1:30-10 p.m.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Garage Open, 3-9:30 p.m.
Ticket and Guest Service booths, 5 p.m.
Spectator and Suite Gates, 5 p.m.
Dirt Car Hot Laps Speedway Track, 5:10-5:25 p.m.
Bush's Beans 1st Practice for Weather Guard Truck Race, 5:35-6:25 p.m.
People are also reading…
Bush's Beans 1st Practice for Food City Dirt Race, 6:35-7:25 p.m.
Bush's Beans Final Practice for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, 8:02-8:27 p.m.
Bush's Beans Final Practice for Food City Dirt Race, 8:32-8:57 p.m.
SATURDAY
Track Walk (Speedway Children's Charities Donation), 8:30-10 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Garage Open, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Garage Open, 11 a.m.-11:45 p.m.
BMS Fan Zone open, noon
BMS Parking Lots Open, 1 p.m.
Ticket, Guest Service Booths (Outside Locations) Open, 4 p.m.
Spectator, Suite Gates open, 4 p.m.
Dirt Car Hot Laps, 4:10-4:25 p.m.
Bush's Beans 1st Qualifying Race for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps), 4:30 p.m.
Bush's Beans 2nd Qualifying Race for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps), 4:45 p.m.
Bush's Beans 3rd Qualifying Race for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps), 5 p.m.
Bush's Beans 4th Qualifying Race for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps) 5:15 p.m.
Bush's Beans 1st Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 6 p.m.
Bush's Beans 2nd Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 6:15 p.m.
Bush's Beans 3rd Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 6:30 p.m.
Bush's Beans 4th Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 6:45 p.m.
Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Driver Introductions Infield, 7:30 p.m.
Start of the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, 8 p.m. (Stages 40/90/150 Laps = 75 Miles
SUNDAY
BMS Fan Zone opens, noon
BMS Parking Lots Open, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Garage Open, 3-11:45 p.m.
Easter Celebration with Tim Tebow, Phil Wickham, and Cory Asbury (Fan Midway), 4-5:30 p.m.
Ticket, Guest Service Booths, 4:30 p.m.
Spectator, Suite Gates open, 4:30 p.m.
Track Preparation Speedway, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Food City Dirt Race Driver Introductions, 6:20 p.m.
Dirt Car Hot Laps, 6:45-6:55 p.m.
Start of the Food City Dirt Race, 7 p.m. (Stages 75/150/250 = 125 Miles