Cup Series
Schedule
Oct. 16 — South Point 400 (Joey Logano)
Oct. 23 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.
Oct. 30 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 6 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
Points Leaders
1. Joey Logano, 4084.
2. Ross Chastain, 4063.
3. Chase Elliott, 4062.
4. Denny Hamlin, 4051.
5. William Byron, 4045.
6. Chase Briscoe, 4042.
7. Ryan Blaney, 4040.
8. Christopher Bell, 4028.
Xfinity Series
Schedule
Oct. 15 — Alsco Uniforms 302 (Josh Berry)
Oct. 22 — Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.
Oct. 29 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 5 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.
Points Leaders
1. Noah Gragson, 3109 (7).
2. Ty Gibbs, 3090 (5).
3. Justin Allgaier, 3080 (3).
4. Josh Berry, 3069 (3).
5. Austin Hill, 3065 (2).
6. AJ Allmendinger, 3064 (5).
7. Brandon Jones, 3053 (1).
8. Sam Mayer, 3044 (0).
Craftsman Truck Series
Schedule
Oct. 1 — Chevy Silverado 250 (Matt DiBenedetto)
Oct. 22 — Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.
Nov. 4 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.
Points Leaders
1. Chandler Smith, 3116.
2. Zane Smith, 3104.
3. Ben Rhodes, 3089.
4. Stewart Friesen, 3086.
5. Christian Eckes, 3086.
6. John H. Nemechek, 3084.
7. Ty Majeski, 3068.
8. Grant Enfinger, 3060.