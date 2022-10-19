 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

NASCAR

  • 0

Cup Series

Schedule

Oct. 16 — South Point 400 (Joey Logano)

Oct. 23 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 30 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

Points Leaders

1. Joey Logano, 4084.

2. Ross Chastain, 4063.

3. Chase Elliott, 4062.

4. Denny Hamlin, 4051.

5. William Byron, 4045.

6. Chase Briscoe, 4042.

7. Ryan Blaney, 4040.

People are also reading…

8. Christopher Bell, 4028.

Xfinity Series 

Schedule

Oct. 15 — Alsco Uniforms 302 (Josh Berry)

Oct. 22 — Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 29 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 5 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.

Points Leaders

1. Noah Gragson, 3109 (7).

2. Ty Gibbs, 3090 (5).

3. Justin Allgaier, 3080 (3).

4. Josh Berry, 3069 (3).

5. Austin Hill, 3065 (2).

6. AJ Allmendinger, 3064 (5).

7. Brandon Jones, 3053 (1).

8. Sam Mayer, 3044 (0).

Craftsman Truck Series 

Schedule 

Oct. 1 — Chevy Silverado 250 (Matt DiBenedetto)

Oct. 22 — Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.

Nov. 4 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Points Leaders

1. Chandler Smith, 3116.

2. Zane Smith, 3104.

3. Ben Rhodes, 3089.

4. Stewart Friesen, 3086.

5. Christian Eckes, 3086.

6. John H. Nemechek, 3084.

7. Ty Majeski, 3068.

8. Grant Enfinger, 3060.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Fifteen high school football games, 13 in Virginia and two in Tennessee will be played on Friday across the region. Check out who the favorites are. Let the arguments begin. 

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts