NASCAR Schedules

Cup Series Schedule

Sept. 17 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Chris Buescher)

Sept. 25 — AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 2 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 — South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 23 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 30 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

Xfinity Series Schedule 

Sept. 16 — Food City 300 (Noah Gragson)

Sept. 24 — Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 1 — Sparks 300, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 8 — Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 15 — Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 — Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 29 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 5 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.

Outdoors Truck Schedule

Sept. 15 — UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Ty Majeski)

Oct. 1 — Talladega 250, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 22 — Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.

Nov. 4 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

