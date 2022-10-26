NASCAR Schedule / Points Leaders

Cup Series
Schedule
Oct. 23 — Dixie Vodka 400 (Kyle Larson)
Oct. 30 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 6 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
Points Leaders
1. Joey Logano, 4106. 2. Ross Chastain, 4101. 3. Chase Elliott, 4093. 4. William Byron, 4087. 5. Denny Hamlin, 4082. 6. Ryan Blaney, 4069. 7. Christopher Bell, 4054. 8. Chase Briscoe, 4043.
Xfinity Series
Schedule
Oct. 22 — Contender Boats 300 (Noah Gragson)
Oct. 29 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.
People are also reading…
Nov. 5 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.
Points Leaders
1. Noah Gragson, 3169 (8). 2. Ty Gibbs, 3138 (5). 3. AJ Allmendinger, 3113 (5). 4. Justin Allgaier, 3108 (3). 5. Austin Hill, 3106 (2). 6. Josh Berry, 3095 (3). 7. Sam Mayer, 3085 (0). 8. Brandon Jones, 3075 (1).
Gander Outdoors Truck Series
Schedule
Oct. 22 — Baptist Health 200 (Ty Majeski)
Nov. 4 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.
Points Leaders
1. Zane Smith, 4000. 2. Chandler Smith, 4000. 3. Ty Majeski, 4000. 4. Ben Rhodes, 4000.