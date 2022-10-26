 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

NASCAR Schedule / Points Leaders

  • 0

Cup Series

Schedule

Oct. 23 — Dixie Vodka 400 (Kyle Larson)

Oct. 30 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

Points Leaders

1. Joey Logano, 4106. 2. Ross Chastain, 4101. 3. Chase Elliott, 4093. 4. William Byron, 4087. 5. Denny Hamlin, 4082. 6. Ryan Blaney, 4069. 7. Christopher Bell, 4054. 8. Chase Briscoe, 4043.

Xfinity Series 

Schedule

Oct. 22 — Contender Boats 300 (Noah Gragson)

Oct. 29 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

People are also reading…

Nov. 5 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.

Points Leaders

1. Noah Gragson, 3169 (8). 2. Ty Gibbs, 3138 (5). 3. AJ Allmendinger, 3113 (5). 4. Justin Allgaier, 3108 (3). 5. Austin Hill, 3106 (2). 6. Josh Berry, 3095 (3). 7. Sam Mayer, 3085 (0). 8. Brandon Jones, 3075 (1).

Gander Outdoors Truck Series 

Schedule

Oct. 22 — Baptist Health 200 (Ty Majeski)

Nov. 4 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Points Leaders

1. Zane Smith, 4000. 2. Chandler Smith, 4000. 3. Ty Majeski, 4000. 4. Ben Rhodes, 4000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Ten high school football games are on top tonight, including Grundy at Hurley, Ridgeview at Abingdon and West Ridge at Tennessee. Check out the predictions for each of those 10 games. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts