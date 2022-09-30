NASCAR Remaining Schedules

NASCAR Cup Series
Oct. 2 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 9 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 16 — South Point 400, Las Vegas
Oct. 23 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.
Oct. 30 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 6 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Oct. 1 — Sparks 300, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 8 — Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 15 — Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas
Oct. 22 — Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.
Oct. 29 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 5 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.
Outdoors Trucks Series
Oct. 1 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 22 — Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.
Nov. 4 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.