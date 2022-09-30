 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

NASCAR Remaining Schedules

  • 0

NASCAR Cup Series

Oct. 2 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 — South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 23 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 30 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 

Oct. 1 — Sparks 300, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 8 — Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 15 — Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 — Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.

People are also reading…

Oct. 29 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 5 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.

Outdoors Trucks Series 

Oct. 1 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 22 — Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.

Nov. 4 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New hotel approved for The Falls

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

5-0: Rye Cove unbeaten after rout of Blue Devils

5-0: Rye Cove unbeaten after rout of Blue Devils

Rye Cove canceled last season after an October 2, 2021, loss to Lee High, finishing the season 0-6, scoring only six touchdowns in six games.

Fast forward to 2022, the Eagles remained perfect on the year, scoring six touchdowns to defeat Castlewood 42-7 in Cumberland District play.

Grundy runs all over Honaker, 62-21

Grundy runs all over Honaker, 62-21

Behind 518 rushing yards, which were highlighted by 274 yards and three touchdowns from Ian Scammell and 129 yards and three touchdowns from Logan Lester, Grundy powered past Honaker by a score of 62-21 in Friday night’s Black Diamond District tilt at Nelson Memorial Field.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts