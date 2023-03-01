In terms of headlines and highlights, NASCAR leaders have to be pleased with the winners of the first two Cup races.

At the season opener in Daytona, Rickey Stenhouse Jr. and his JTG-Daugherty Racing team authored an underdog story that was welcomed across all levels of the sport.

Consider that the JTG-Daugherty operation has just 45 employees while the multi-car titans such as Hendrick Motorsports employ hundreds. The last and only victory for team co-owners Jodi and Tad Geschickter came 14 years ago.

How’s that for a feel-good story?

Of course, the Daytona 500 has produced several upsets due to the unpredictable nature of the draft.

Last Sunday at California Speedway, Kyle Busch earned his first victory for Richard Childress Racing in only his second start with the team.

Love him or hate him, Busch attracts attention from both diehard and causal fans.

With his new home at history-rich RCR, Busch will attract more coverage and more comparisons to RCR legend Dale Earnhardt.

The bad boy act with Busch on and off the track can get old, but that’s part of his appeal.

Just consider Busch the NASCAR version of a heel or villain in professional wrestling. Some fans cheer when he crashes and some cheer when he wins.

There is no middle ground with Busch, and that’s a good thing for a sport fueled by drama and personalities.

Pit Stops: The Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports operation recently reached a deal with driver Caden Kvapil to run the entire CARS Tour schedule. Kvapil, 16, is the son of former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil and the younger brother of former Carolina Pro Late Model Series titlist Carson Kvapil. Fans of asphalt Late Model racing have been smiling ever since Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks were announced as the new owners of the CARS series. A total of 19 events are scheduled, including a record 16 races for the CARS Late Model tour. The fun begins on March 11 at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, North Carolina. Another highlight will be the North Wilkesboro Speedway stop on May 17…The big news at Kingsport Speedway, which opens March 25, is the decision to combine the Late Model and Sportsman classes. Regular events for karts and Bandolero cars will also be held Kingsport Miniway…The opener at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park in Coeburn will be a SMART Modified tour event on March 18. Former NASCAR Cup drivers Ryan Newman and Bobby Labonte were among the early entrants. The NASCAR Weekly Racing Series on the new LPR surface follows on April 1…Dirt racing fans have also circled April 1 as the opening act for the Bristol Dirt Showcase at Bristol Motor Speedway. The attraction involves the Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series and the America All-Star Series in $5,000-to-win features.