Nancy Carol Rodefer went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Born in Bristol, Va., Nancy resided in this area her entire life. She retired from King Pharmaceuticals after many years of service. She also spent a lot of her time sitting with friends and caring for them. She was a member of Volunteer Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn., and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Rodefer was preceded in death by her husband, James Rodefer; brother, Bud Bolling; and sister, Marie Carrier. She is survived by her sister, Rose Claman; brother, Bobby Eugene Bolling and wife, Lorena, of Abingdon, Va.; sister-in-law, Dot Bolling; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tenn. A service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tony French officiating. Graveside services will be held in the Garden of Masonic in East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family.

